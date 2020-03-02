Fire Related Incidents
Working Residential Fire – Spring Trails Subdivision
Spring, Texas – Fire crews are on the scene of a working residential fire in the 2600 block of Pico Meadow Court in the Spring Trails subdivision.
Just before 7pm Sunday night, crews with the South Montgomery County Fire Department and Spring Fire Department were dispatched to the address after a fire was reported in the garage. Fire crews arriving on-scene reported fire coming from the two-story home. At this time it is reported that all occupants are accounted for outside of the residence.
Spring Happenings will update you as further information becomes available.
