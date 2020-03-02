Connect with us

Fire Related Incidents

Working Residential Fire – Spring Trails Subdivision

Published

10 hours ago

on


Spring, Texas – Fire crews are on the scene of a working residential fire in the 2600 block of Pico Meadow Court in the Spring Trails subdivision.

Just before 7pm Sunday night, crews with the South Montgomery County Fire Department and Spring Fire Department were dispatched to the address after a fire was reported in the garage. Fire crews arriving on-scene reported fire coming from the two-story home. At this time it is reported that all occupants are accounted for outside of the residence.

Spring Happenings will update you as further information becomes available.

