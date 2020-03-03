Fire Related Incidents
Working Brush Fire Near The Woodlands High School 9th Grade Campus
The Woodlands, Texas – Shortly before 5pm Tuesday evening, fire crews with The Woodlands Fire Department were dispatched to The Woodlands High School, 9th Grade campus for smoke in the area.
Arriving fire crews found approximately two acres of fast moving brush fire near Ashlane Way. Additional crews were requested, including an all-terrain vehicle.
Spring Happenings will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.
