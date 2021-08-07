dark
Hand-Picked Top-Read Stories
Trending Tags

Woodlands Walmart Closed Until Monday for “Cleaning, Sanitizing, and Stocking”

Total
660
Shares
660
0
0

Spring, Texas – A Woodlands area Walmart store will be closed until Monday, according to a Saturday afternoon announcement.

The Facebook page for Walmart’s supercenter at 10001 Woodlands Parkway advised customers that “Our store will be temporarily closed at 2:00 PM today , for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking. We will reopen Monday, August 9, at 6:00 AM.”

Though the statement did not specifically say the closure was caused by COVID-19 concerns, insiders tell us that a large number of employees tested positive for the virus.

The statement goes on to say that the pharmacy and drive-thru as well as curbside shopping will remain open while the store is closed.

We are closely monitoring this story and will keep you posted on any additional store closures.

Total
660
Shares
Share 660
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Previous Post

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Raises COVID Threat Level to ‘Severe’

byNathan Graves
August 6, 2021
Next Post

Woman Shot to Death in Parking Lot of FM 1960 Extended Stay Hotel

bySpringHappenings.com
August 7, 2021