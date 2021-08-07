Woodlands Walmart Closed Until Monday for “Cleaning, Sanitizing, and Stocking”





Spring, Texas – A Woodlands area Walmart store will be closed until Monday, according to a Saturday afternoon announcement.

The Facebook page for Walmart’s supercenter at 10001 Woodlands Parkway advised customers that “Our store will be temporarily closed at 2:00 PM today , for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking. We will reopen Monday, August 9, at 6:00 AM.”

Though the statement did not specifically say the closure was caused by COVID-19 concerns, insiders tell us that a large number of employees tested positive for the virus.

The statement goes on to say that the pharmacy and drive-thru as well as curbside shopping will remain open while the store is closed.

We are closely monitoring this story and will keep you posted on any additional store closures.