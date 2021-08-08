Woman Shot to Death in Parking Lot of FM 1960 Extended Stay Hotel





Houston, Texas – An adult female is dead after reportedly being shot in the chest at an extended stay hotel along FM 1960, Saturday evening.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Intown Suites located in the 16000 block of Rolling Creek Drive just before 9:00 PM.

Shots rang out in the parking lot, striking and killing a female.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. At this time, the shooter has not yet been identified.

Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.