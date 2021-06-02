Woman Missing After Throwing Party at Spring Area Home; Homicide Investigators Say Foul Play is Suspected





Spring,Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for information in the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski after she went missing from her home in Spring.

HCSO says that Pomaski was last seen on April 27, 2021 after hosting a party at her residence on Stallion Brook Lane in the Bridgestone subdivision. Her family reported Pomaski missing on May 11 but there have been no breaks in the case so far. Investigators with the HCSO Homicide Division say that Pomaski has “disappeared under very suspicious circumstances and may be the victim of foul play.”

Taylor Pomaski is a 5 feet 2 inches tall white woman, with blond hair and blue eyes. She weighs between 90 to 105 pounds with moles on the left side of her nose and above her left eyebrow. An “Infinity Serenity” tattoo is located on the front of her hip.

Anyone with information regarding Pomaski’s disappearance should call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.