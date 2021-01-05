Tomball, Texas – The Tomball Police Department responded to reports of a female laying on the side of the road unresponsive and not breathing, Monday evening.

Police say the call came in around 7:45 PM in the 22300 block of Huffsmith Kohrville near Mahaffey Road in Tomball.

Officials confirmed there was one fatality, a white female in her mid 20’s. She was found laying on the side of Huffsmith Kohrville with apparent injuries after being struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Jeff Bert, the Chief of Police for Tomball Police Department says investigators do not have any information on the vehicle that was involved in the crash. No vehicle stopped at the scene.

If you have any information that could help police with the investigation, you’re urged to contact the Tomball Police Department at 281-351-5451.