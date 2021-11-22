Woman Found Shot To Death In Home While Children Were Sleeping In Other Room

Spring, Texas – A 28-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in her home in the early morning hours of Monday, November 22, 2021. At approximately 2:30AM, law enforcement officials received a call from a woman saying that her brother and his wife had been arguing and that he told her there had been a struggle over a gun.

Deputies went to the house, located in the 5900 block of Cypresswood Green Drive, on a welfare check. The victim was found in the master bedroom while the suspect, who has a history of domestic violence, had fled the scene. Upon searching the house, deputies found the victim’s five children, all between the ages of 3 and 8, asleep elsewhere in the house.

Investigators said it was unlikely that the children had witnessed the event, though it is not certain. The children were taken to the sister who made the 2:30AM call and are currently being taken care of by her.

The victim’s husband was out on bond on a terroristic threatening charge against her. He had also been charged for assaulting her in 2017, though that case was ultimately dismissed. Some family members of the victim said they had been trying to help her get away from her abusive partner for several years.

Officials stated they are not releasing the name of the suspect until they have an active warrant for him.

