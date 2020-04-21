Spring, Texas – A woman walked away with minor injuries after crashing her SUV and landing on top of several vehicles at a used car lot in Spring Monday night.

The accident happened at the NEXCAR dealership in the 20500 block of Interstate 45 around 8:30 PM.

Officials say that the woman called 911 and reported that her car had left the roadway and was sitting on top of another vehicle in the parking lot.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to stabilize the vehicle before it was safe to pull the driver out.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Photo Credit: Spring Fire Department