Featured Businesses
Wing it On! to Open First Texas Location in Spring
Spring, Texas – Wing it On!, the famous wing and sandwiches joint will open its first-ever Texas location in Spring.
The new restaurant will be located at 7316 Louetta Rd., Suite B303, Spring, Texas. They will be open from 11 AM to 10 PM Monday through Saturday, and 11 AM to 9 PM on Sundays.
Wing it On! is well-known for its 100% all-natural, high-quality, never-frozen bone-in and boneless chicken tenders. Then, the wings get tossed in fresh, award-winning sauces and dry rubs to enhance the chicken’s flavor. Hand-crafted sandwiches, delicious salads, and crispy seasoned fries are also on the restaurant’s menu.
Upon opening, the restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and third-party delivery. Customers can walk-in, call ahead, or order online through their website or mobile application.
They anticipate to open on March 11, 2021.
Click here to view Wing it On!’s menu.
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Local News3 weeks ago
Entergy Texas Suffers Major Power Generation Failure; New Plant Shut Off Due to Icing
-
Harris County3 weeks ago
Boil Water Notice Issued for City of Tomball
-
Harris County3 weeks ago
ERCOT Urges Texans To Conserve Power; Rolling Blackouts Possible
-
Fire/EMS2 weeks ago
Multiple People Being Transported From Home Near SH-249 & Spring Cypress For Carbon Monoxide Poisoning