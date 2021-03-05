Wing it On! to Open First Texas Location in Spring





Spring, Texas – Wing it On!, the famous wing and sandwiches joint will open its first-ever Texas location in Spring.

The new restaurant will be located at 7316 Louetta Rd., Suite B303, Spring, Texas. They will be open from 11 AM to 10 PM Monday through Saturday, and 11 AM to 9 PM on Sundays.

Wing it On! is well-known for its 100% all-natural, high-quality, never-frozen bone-in and boneless chicken tenders. Then, the wings get tossed in fresh, award-winning sauces and dry rubs to enhance the chicken’s flavor. Hand-crafted sandwiches, delicious salads, and crispy seasoned fries are also on the restaurant’s menu.

Upon opening, the restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and third-party delivery. Customers can walk-in, call ahead, or order online through their website or mobile application.

They anticipate to open on March 11, 2021.

Click here to view Wing it On!’s menu.