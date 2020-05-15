Spring, Texas – A slow-moving upper low-pressure system is expected to move across southeast Texas on Saturday and produce widespread heavy rainfall.

Rain is expected to start to the west early Saturday morning and spread east throughout the latter part of the morning and afternoon.

Rainfall rates of 3″ inches per hour will be likely in the stronger bands. These storms may train over the same area leading to flash flooding. Rainfall totals of 2-4″ inches should be common across the area. Isolated totals in excess of 6″ inches will be possible.

The system should depart the region Saturday night.

In preparation for the storm, a flash flood watch has been issued for a large portion of southeast texas which includes Harris County and Montgomery County. The flash flood watch goes into effect starting tonight and expiring at 7:00 PM on Saturday.

Street flooding will be the main threat with this system. We could also see a rapid rise in our creeks and bayous.

Recap:

Storms beginning early Saturday morning to west. Moving east throughout the morning and afternoon.

Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4″ inches.

Isolated areas may receive in excess of 6″ inches.

Street flooding is the main threat with this system.

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7:00 PM, Saturday.

What is a flash flood watch?

This product is issued by the local National Weather Service office (NWFO) for events that have the potential for short duration (usually less than 6 hours) intense flooding of counties, communities, streams, or areas for which the occurrence is neither certain nor imminent. This watch indicates that flash flooding is a possibility in or close to the watch area. Those in the affected area are urged to be ready to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued or flooding is observed. A Flash Flood Watch may be issued for potential flooding from either dam breaks, ice jam breaks, or torrential downpours.

