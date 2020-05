3:17 PM Update: The roadway has been re-opened.

Spring, Texas – W. Riley Fuzzel is closed in both directions as Centerpoint crews work to secure a leaking gas line.

Fire crews with the Spring Fire Department are on the scene and advising a one-inch gas line has been cut by nearby construction crews.

W. Riley Fuzzel is shut down in both directions near Elm Street.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.