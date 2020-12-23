Houston, Texas – Vintage Park will be getting a little less tasty with the closure of Texadelphia. The popular cheesesteak sandwich shop announced the closure of their Vintage Park location in a post on Facebook earlier this month.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Texadelphia Vintage Park is closing its doors effective immediately,” they wrote. “We appreciated your patronage and hope to see you at one of our other Houston area locations. We’ll miss you, Vintage Park!”

According to Impact News, the Austin-based restaurant first opened its door in March of 2019. With their “Texas twist” on Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, they brought great food and fun to Vintage Park.

Though the Vintage Park location is closing, Texadelphia asked patrons to, “Please visit us at one of our other area locations.” These include locations in Katy, Galveston, and Hedwig Village, Texas. Sadly, the 126 Vintage Park Boulevard location has officially been closed. Raise a cheesesteak in memory of Texadelphia, Vintage Park.