Spring, Texas – The victims involved in a double fatality crash along Spring Cypress on Wednesday have been identified.

Spring Happenings was the first to break the news of a deadly motor vehicle accident in the 4300 block of Spring Cypress around 4:30 PM.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a 2005 Dodge Neon was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. The driver attempted to pass another vehicle when he lost control striking a culvert. The vehicle was launched in the air and crashed into a building where the vehicle eventually came to rest on its roof.

An employee was inside the building at the time of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Dodge Neon was occupied by three males; two of which were pronounced deceased on the scene, the third was transported by life flight in critical condition. The decedents have been identified as William Landwert and Joshua Brewer. The critically injured victim has been identified as George Bertus.

The accident remains open and is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.