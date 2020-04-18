UPDATE: Michael has been located safe and has been relocated with his family.

Harris County, Texas – A Veteran suffering from PTSD has been reported missing from his North Harris County home.

According to family members, Michael David Arnold who turns 28 on Monday is suffering from a psychotic paranoia attack. He reportedly left his home on foot Friday morning.

Arnold was last seen near the intersection of Spring Cypress and Grant Road wearing blue jeans, a dark t-shirt, and a black hoodie with blue and black bones on it.

The family says that Arnold has since shaved – referencing the provided photo.

Arnold is described as a caucasian male that is 6′ foot 2″ inches and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

If you have any information that could lead police to Arnold, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.