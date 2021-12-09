Upscale Restaurant Mastro’s Ocean Club Now Open In The Woodlands

The Woodlands, Texas – The fine-dining seafood restaurant Mastro’s Ocean Club is now open at 9595 Six Pines Drive in The Woodlands, having officially opened its doors on Wednesday, December 8. Located in the mixed-use center Market Street, the restaurant offers semi-private dining in a formal atmosphere and a renowned menu of seafood and steaks.

The Ocean Club’s specialty dishes include New England king salmon, Alaskan king crab legs, Chilean sea bass, and bigeye tuna. The restaurant also features a raw bar with shellfish and sushi. Outside of seafood, the menu has a variety of steaks and chops, along with several salads and potato and vegetable dishes. A bar menu is also available, offering cocktails and a collection of high-end wines.

The Mastro’s brand is owned by Tilman Fertitta, a Houston-area native and billionaire who owns multiple restaurants and hotels in the area, as well as the Houston Rockets. The new Mastro’s Ocean Club is a sister restaurant to the Mastro’s Steakhouse in Houston and the two restaurants are the only locations that the brand has in Texas.

“It’s fitting that Texas’ first Mastro’s Ocean Club is opening in The Woodlands,” Fertitta said in a statement prior to the opening. “I’ve invested in this community for more than 25 years and have always admired the city’s wide-reaching success. This dynamic hometown will soon celebrate the opening of one of the best restaurants in America, and Houstonians from across the city will travel to experience this renowned concept.”

Mastro’s Ocean Club is open daily from 5:00PM to 10:00PM. The restaurant has an upscale dress code that is strictly enforced. For more information, reservations, and to see the full menu, click here.