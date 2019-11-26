Business
UNTUCKit Opens Up At The Woodlands Mall
The Woodlands, Texas – UNTUCKit, a national men’s apparel line, opened up a new location at The Woodlands Mall.
The clothing store opened its doors on November 4th in The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 1020.
The 1,307-square-foot store sells an assortment of casual dress shirts that are meant to be worn untucked, hence the name. Since their initial debut back in 2011, the clothing brand has managed to open 83 storefronts across the country. This includes their first Greater Houston location in the Galleria that opened last year.
UNTUCKit
1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 1020
281-984-5016.
www.untuckit.com
