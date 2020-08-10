Houston, Texas – An Uber Eats driver found a man shot to death outside a Northwest Harris County Apartment Complex early Monday morning.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the City Station Apartments in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive around 12:40 AM in reference to a shooting.

Investigators say that an Uber Eats driver who was delivering food in the complex found a man in the parking lot who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The Uber Eats driver called 911 and attempted to provide medical aid to the victim.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Residents in the complex said that gunfire is a “common occurrence”, according to investigators.

The shooter has not yet been identified and the cause of the shooting remains unknown.

Homicide investigators will continue interviewing potential witnesses and will review video surveillance footage from the apartments.