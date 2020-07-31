Tomball, Texas – Two teens were shot and are in serious condition after a shooting in the Sugarberry Place mobile home park.

The incident occurred just after 11:00 PM in the 9900 block of Bayberry Park Lane.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say that several suspects fired multiple rounds at a mobile home. Two Hispanic males, ages 17 and 18 were struck by gunfire. There were other individuals inside the home but they were not injured.

The shooting victims were transported via helicopter in serious condition.

The suspects fled in a vehicle that was staged down the street from the home.

According to HCSO Night Commander, Captain J. Shannon, neighbors reported to investigators that there is a lot of drug activity that takes place at this home. Shannon says the shooting may be drug-related.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

Photo Credit: Captain J. Shannon on Twitter.