Spring, Texas – Two individuals were arrested for street racing after causing a violent crash, leaving a passenger in critical condition.

The crash happened near the intersection of Kuykendahl and Rhodes Road around 2:00 AM.

According to officials, two sports cars were racing northbound on Kuyekendahl Road. The drivers lost control and crashed.

A passenger was flown by helicopter from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say that both drivers displayed signs of intoxication. The drivers were identified as Jenica Palacious (18) and Joshua Jones (17).

Jenica Palacious was charged with felony racing with injuries. Her bond was set to $30,000.00. She bonded out of jail Tuesday. Joshua Jones was charged with felony racing with injuries and intoxication assault. His bond was set to $30,000.00 for each charge, totaling $60,000.00. Jones remains in the Harris County jail.