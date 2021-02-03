UPDATE: As of 4:36 PM, Rebecca Orange has been located and is in police custody.

Spring, Texas – A manhunt is underway for two suspects after they escaped from Montgomery County deputies during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began around 1:45 PM near the Montgomery/Harris County line.

The male driver and female passenger fled the scene. The male ran back to his vehicle and attempted to reverse his vehicle into a MCSO deputy. Several shots were fired at the suspects in an attempt to stop the threat to the deputies life.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied near City Plaza Drive in Spring.

The female fled on foot near the Lexus car dealership located at 24222 I-45 North.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for these two suspects.

The driver has been identified as Tyler Scott Goodson, a 28-year-old male, 6’1″ tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Goodson is currently wanted for five outstanding warrants. The passenger has been identified as Rebecca Ashley Orange, a 29-year-old female. 5’05: tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Orange is wanted for felony theft charges.

An ongoing manhunt is in progress. If you spot anyone matching the provided descriptions, you’re urged to immediately contact 911.