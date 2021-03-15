Fire/EMS
Two People Dead, Several Others Transported Via Helicopter After Fiery Crash on FM 2920
Spring, Texas – Two people are dead, several others transported via Life Flight after a fiery crash in Spring.
The crash happened near the intersection of FM 2920 near Gosling Road in front of the HEB Grocery store.
More than five vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash. At least two of the vehicles reportedly caught fire, trapping the occupants inside.
At least two people have been reported deceased on the scene. Several small children have been taken to area hospitals by Life Flight and ground ambulance and are reported to be in critical condition.
FM 2920 is completely shut down in both directions.
This is an active and developing scene. Avoid the area.
