UPDATE: Both children ages 11 & 13 have been pronounced deceased. Click here for the complete update.

UPDATE: The 13-year-old has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Additional details will be posted as soon as officials update us.

Spring, Texas – The northbound mainlanes of Interstate 45 near the Hardy Toll Road are completely shut down while emergency crews work to extricate people trapped inside a crashed vehicle.

Two life flight helicopters and five ambulances, four from Harris County and one from Montgomery County have been requested to the scene.

Several patients are reported to be in critical condition; including a 13-year-old child that is currently not breathing. CPR is being performed on the child at this time.

The cause of the accident is unknown. The mainlaines will likely be shut down for several hours for investigation purposes.

