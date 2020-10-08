Spring, Texas – Two-dozen positive Coronavirus cases have been reported at Klein Oak High School (KOHS) which has led to the cancelation and postponement of several sporting events.

According to the Klein ISD COVID-19 dashboard, 22 students and 2 staff members at KOHS have tested positive for the virus. This accounts for 1.2% of the student population.

The district says that individuals identified during contact tracing have already been notified and are in self-isolation.

Most of the cases are among athletes, according to Principal Thomas Hensley. This has resulted in some athletic events being canceled or rescheduled.

The previously scheduled volleyball game on Friday, October 9th versus Tomball has been rescheduled until Saturday, October 31st.

The football games versus Atascosita on Thursday, October 8th, and Friday, October 9th have been canceled. Hensley says that these are non-district games that do not have playoff implications and therefore will not be rescheduled. The schools next scheduled varsity football game will be a district game on Thursday, October 15th versus Klein Forest High School. The scheduled sub-varsity games will be played on Wednesday, October 14th.

“Given the current situation with some of our Klein Oak athletes, we worked together with the other schools and agreed to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved,” Klein Oak Athletic Coordinator Jason Glenn said. “Although this is disappointing, we all knew that changes like this were possible this year and that high school athletics, just like professional and college athletics, have to be ready to adapt. We love our kids and know they work hard to prepare for game day. We appreciate the continued support of our KO families and students.”

Klein ISD’s Plant Operations Team has already completed a deep cleaning of any potentially affected areas of the school in addition to the daily enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols that are already in place.

The district says there are no plans to close Klein Oak High School given the current data.

Klein ISD has created an interactive dashboard to track COVID-19 cases within the district. You can view the dashboard by clicking here.