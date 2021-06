Spring, Texas – Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex located in Springwoods Village.

The incident happened at The Pierpont Apartments located at 23770 Springwoods Village Parkway.

Just after 5:00AM, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office responded to shots fired in the complex.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says that two bodies, a male and a female, were found inside the apartment.

Homicide Detectives are on the scene investigating.