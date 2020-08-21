Spring, Texas – Two people are dead after being thrown from a sports bike during an accident on the Grand Parkway early Friday morning.

The accident happened in the 6500 block of the Grand Parkway around 1:00 AM.

Investigators say the sports bike struck a guardrail while traveling eastbound on the Grand Parkway. The two riders were thrown over the concrete barrier and landed on Kuykendahl Road.

Both riders, a Hispanic male, and White female were pronounced deceased. Their identities have not yet been released.

Investigators say that there is clear evidence of excessive speed.

The accident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

Photo Credit: Captain J. Shannon / Twitter