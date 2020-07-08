Spring, Texas – Two children have died after a two-vehicle crash on the mainlanes of Interstate 45 near the Hardy Toll Road.

The crash happened around 3:00 PM Tuesday in the 23500 block of Interstate 45N.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tell us that a black Nissan was stopped in the HOV lane after reportedly losing a tire. A red Ford Mustang that was traveling northbound struck the Nissan from behind. The Nissan had a total of five passengers in the vehicle including two children, ages 11 and 13.

Both children were flown to the Texas Medical Center via helicopter. Flight paramedics performed CPR on the 13-year-old while en-route to the hospital but unfortunately was pronounced deceased when they arrived. The 11-year-old was given whole blood products and remained in ICU overnight in critical condition. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales, the 11-year-old child passed away early Wednesday morning.

Sad update to yesterday’s crash on the North Freeway: a second passenger, an 11-yr-old, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This 11-yr-old and a 13-yr-old lost their lives as a result of this crash. Gone to soon, may they Rest In Peace. #hounews https://t.co/8L1gisxfuH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 8, 2020

Three adult passengers were transported by ground ambulance to area hospitals.

It is unknown if speed played a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.