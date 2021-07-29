Two Charged with Capital Murder After Man, Woman Found Shot to Death Inside Spring Apartment





Spring, Texas – Two men have been charged with felony capital murder charge after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a Spring area apartment.

Jamari Martinez, 37, and Jamariyon Charles, 18, have both been charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting back in June.

Deputies with the Precinct 4 Constables Office and Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Pierpont Apartments located at 23770 Springwoods Village Place around 5:15 AM on June 15, 2021 after receiving reports of shots fired.

Responding deputies located several items, including firearms, which appeared to have been tossed from the second floor apartment where the gunfire was reported.

Upon making entry into the apartment, they discovered a 34-year-old male and a 33-year-old female, both deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

The lease holder for the apartment was not on location at the time of the deputies’ arrival and his current location was not known at that time. It was later determined that Martinez was the resident of the apartment.

Investigators determined that Martinez and Charles were responsible for the death of the male and female victims.

Jamari Martinez is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on an unrelated charge, and Jamariyon Charles is being held in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center awaiting arraignment.