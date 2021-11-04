Tumble 22 In Vintage Park To Host Grand Reopening Event November 13-14

Houston, Texas – Nashville hot chicken restaurant Tumble 22 will host a grand reopening event at its Houston location in Vintage Park on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14. The grand reopening is meant to show off the restaurant’s renovations and new amenities and consists of two days of deals open to anyone- particularly the early birds.

The grand reopening does not require a reservation or a ticket and will feature two deals: everyone can order a drink for 22 cents (one per person) and the first 100 customers of both days will receive a 50% discount on their meal. The restaurant will open at 11:00AM.

The Austin-based chain opened its Vintage Park location in December of 2020 but closed just months later to undergo renovations and boost the restaurant’s menu. It is the fifth restaurant for Tumble 22 and the first outside of the Austin area. The menu offers fried hot chicken in six levels of heat that range from “wimpy” to “stupid hot!!!!”

For more information and to see the full menu, visit the Vintage Park location’s website.