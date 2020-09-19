Spring, Texas- Tropical Storm Beta, the 23rd named storm of 2020, has formed in the Bay of Campeche near Mexico. Tropical Storm Wilfred and Tropical Storm Alpha also both formed today, but pose no threat to Texas. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Beta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane while moving over the gulf over the next few days.

It is too early to determine exactly where Beta will make landfall and the forecast is likely to change. Residents should expect several days of rainfall from Beta. It is important to stay informed and monitor the weather frequently.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), multiple watches and warnings will likely be issued over the next several days.

Source: Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

