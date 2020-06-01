Spring, Texas – Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico over the Bay of Campeche Monday afternoon.

This system developed from remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, which crossed over Mexico into the Bay of Campeche. This afternoon, the National Hurricane Center upgraded this area of interest to a Tropical Depression. TD3 is currently moving west-northwest at 7MPH with maximum sustained winds at 30MPH.

According to the National Hurricane Center, TD3 is expected to bring heavy rainfall to portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, which could cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides. Tropical storm conditions are expected along the coast of Mexico where a tropical storm warning is in effect.

The system is forecast to begin moving northward across the Gulf of Mexico later this week. However, it is too soon to specify the location and timing of any impacts along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

