Spring, Texas – Tropical Depression 22 (TD22) formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon after Hurricane Hunters found the system had developed a closed center of circulation. Confidence is increasing that TD22 will impact the Texas coast during the latter part of the week.

There is a huge amount of uncertainty on the exact track and intensity of this tropical system. The current forecast keeps the center of the storm offshore for the next five days which will allow time for development. Steering currents in the western Gulf are expected to be weak which will add another level of difficulty when projecting the storm’s track. Expect changes in the forecast and track through the weekend.

Here is the latest update from the National Hurricane Center:

Maximum sustained winds of 35 MPH

Moving NE at 5 MPH

Located 230 miles east of Tampico, Mexico

TD22 will likely be named “Wilfred” sometime on Friday. If this were to happen, it would take the final name for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane names list. Any remaining storms that develop for the remainder of the season will be named using the Greek alphabet.

Our message is simple, we are smack dab in the peak of hurricane season so keep a watchful eye on the forecast.

We will keep you up to date on the latest developments as they happen.