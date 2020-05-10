Spring, Texas – Emergency personnel are on the scene of a triple fatality accident after a vehicle crashed into a steel light pole.

The incident is unfolding in the 20200 block of Interstate 45, just north of Cypresswood.

A vehicle reportedly left the roadway and struck a steel light pole in the median between the mainlanes and feeder. The vehicle reportedly caught fire after striking the pole.

According to the Harris County Sheriff Office, three people were killed in the crash. They have not yet been identified.

Police have shut down all four of the southbound mainlanes of I-45, just south of Louetta. The southbound HOV lane remains open for traffic.

This is an active and developing scene. Check back for updates.