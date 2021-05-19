Harris County
Tornado Watch Expanded to Include Both Harris & Montgomery County; In Effect until 2:00AM Wednesday
Spring, Texas – The National Service has expanded and extended the TORNADO WATCH.
The watch area now includes both Harris and Montgomery counties. The tornado watch remains in effect until 2:00 AM Wednesday.
A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and/or close to the watch area.
WAYS TO PREPARE AND TO STAY SAFE:
Before
- Watch out for dark, rotating clouds. If you see one, take shelter immediately!
- Listen for a tornado siren. If you hear it, seek shelter immediately!
- Turn on your TV/radio. You’ll get the latest weather updates and emergency instructions.
- Avoid unnecessary car trips. You don’t want to be caught outside if a tornado comes.
- Bring in outdoor furniture and other items that could blow away. These may become a safety hazard.
During
- Take shelter immediately! Flying debris from high winds causes most injuries.
- Keep windows closed and stay away from them. Glass from broken windows can injure you.
- If you’re in a building, go to the basement or lowest floor. That’s the safest location.
- If you’re in a mobile home, go to the nearest building or storm shelter. Even if tied down, your home can’t protect you.
- If you’re driving, fasten your seatbelt and go to the nearest building for cover. You’re safer indoors.
- If your car gets hit by debris, stop, cover your head, and stay below the windows. You’re safer inside the car than outside.
- If you’re outside, lie down in a low, flat area and cover your head with your hands. You’re safer lying down than standing up.
After
- Avoid entering damaged buildings. Broken glass and exposed nails can injure you.
- Keep away from downed power lines and objects touching them. You can be electrocuted.
- Wear sturdy shoes, long sleeves, and gloves when walking through debris. Stepping on nails and glass can injure you.
