Spring, Texas – Tony’s Italian Delicatessen recently announced they will be opening a new location in Spring on Kuykendahl Road, near West Rayford by the end of 2020. They currently have a location in Montgomery, and expanded delivery for Spring customers.

Until the launch of their newest location, they are offering delivery for Spring customers within a 7 mile radius of the Grand Parkway and Kuykendahl area. The Spring area is currently delivery-only. You can order online here. In addition, delivery is available by ordering through additional 3rd party apps, such as Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Postmates, Waitr, and ChowNow.

Tony’s menu includes authentic deli sandwiches, stuffed breads, muffulettas, deli salads, cannoli, mini cakes & cookies, Italian imports and groceria.

Once open, the new location will include an in-store dining room with an outdoor patio and a drive-thru for to-go orders.