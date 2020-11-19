Tomball, Texas – Spring is going to get a taste of Italy. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen is moving into town, the restaurant had its soft opening on Wednesday, November 19, 2020. The Montgomery-based restaurant will open this second location at 24504 Kuykendahl Road.

You may recognize some of the sandwiches on their menu. The signature subs are all named after famous Italians, including the F. Sinatra, the A. Pacino, the L. DiCaprio, and the Sophia Lauren, among others.

Tony’s describes their mission as follows: “At Tony’s we take the time to prepare fresh ingredients for our customers, with a little love mixed in.” The Tony’s of today was resurrected by Lori Hutchison who bought the business from Hootie and Mary Trant. Lori grew up in upstate New York and had a passion for food which has only grown during her time owning Tony’s.

According to the official website for Tony’s, Hootie and Mary decided Lori was the person they should sell the business to because “she thinks about family and the legacy she is building.”

“Her dream is not just to give people the best sandwich they’ve ever eaten,” the website reads, “but to work alongside her kids and grandkids someday. To Lori, it’s more than a restaurant. It’s a family.”

With their announcement of the soft opening on Facebook, local Facebook users expressed their delight, with some saying “Wow! Looks amazing” and “I want to try this place soon.” With hot sandwiches, stromboli, fresh salads, and homemade Italian desserts like tiramisu and cannoli, you are sure to find a new favorite dish and a strong sense of family.

Open For Dine-In, To-Go, & Delivery!!

Tuesday – Sunday from 10:30 AM – 8:30 PM 24504 Kuykendahl Rd Suite #100, Spring TX