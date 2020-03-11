Tomball, Texas – The Tomball German Festival has issued an official statement regarding the cancellation of their event due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus concerns.

The Tomball German Festival which brings in upwards of 70,000 people was originally scheduled for March 27th-29th. The organizers posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that the event is canceled.

“We agonized over this decision; however, this event brings upwards of 70,000 people from around the world into close proximity of one another, so we feel this is the best action.” – Official Statement

The statement goes on to say that the event will not be rescheduled.

For more information visit www.tomballgermanfest.org.