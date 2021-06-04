Tomball German Fest Happening This Weekend June 4-6





Tomball, Texas – The Tomball German Fest welcomes back patrons after having to cancel two events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tomball German Fest is happening this weekend in Tomball!

Tomball German Fest is, as the name implies, a German cultural festival held twice a year in June and December in the center of Tomball at 200 Market St Tomball, TX 77375. Essentially the German festival is a county fair style event with German themed events and food for all ages. There will be plenty of German food stands, beer, and events. Some of the events include a “Greatest of All Time” beard contest, best German costume contest, yodeling contest and plenty of musical performances by German style groups.

The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary parking and shuttle services are available at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball on Saturday and Sunday. The festival will be held Friday from 6 pm – 10pm, Saturday 10 am – 10 pm, and Sunday 10 am – 6 pm. For more information on everything Tomball German Fest has to offer make sure to head to their website at https://www.tomballgermanfest.org.