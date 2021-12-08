Tomball City Council Approves Annexation And Development Of 240 Acres East Of Highway 249

Tomball, Texas – In its December 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council approved multiple ordinances pertaining to an undeveloped plot lot of land of approximately 240 acres east of Highway 249, near Rocky Road and Grand Parkway. The ordinances finalize plans for the area to be annexed into Tomball city limits and to be developed for light industrial, distribution, and retail space.

With the annexation confirmed, the city council voted to rezone the land for 231.6 acres of light industrial use and 8.4 acres of general retail use, as well as to determine limits for what kinds of businesses can operate there without conditional permission. Another ordinance established a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) to finance the development and a board to oversee the 30-year span of the TIRZ. Each ordinance received unanimous support from the council.

The land is owned by Lovett Industrial, the real estate development firm that is looking to build on the plot. Plans for development include 3.3 million square feet of light industrial and distribution facilities and 3,000 square feet of retail space.

Lovett Industrial and the City of Tomball have been in negotiations to develop the 240 acres since September 7, 2021. The development is expected to create approximately 1,300 jobs and the city estimates it will collect just over $10 million in ad valorem taxes during the 30-year span of the TIRZ.