1 minute read

Three Southbound Mainlanes of I-45 To Close For Emergency Repairs Starting Friday Evening

SpringHappenings.com
February 18, 2022
Montgomery County, Texas – Major traffic delays are expected along Interstate 45 north of The Woodlands as crews make emergency repairs to the road surface over the weekend.

County officials announced that TxDOT will be making emergency repairs to the southbound mainlanes of Interstate 45 over the San Jacinto River bridge.

Repairs are anticipated to begin starting at 7:00 PM Friday. The repairs could take nearly 30 hours to complete according to TxDOT.

Three southbound mainlines will be completely closed. The HOV lane and the outside lane will remain open.

Officials say that extremely heavy traffic is expected and urge drivers to allow for extra time during their commute.

