Spring, Texas – Three local eateries have temporarily closed after receiving notification of positive COVID-19 tests.

Woodson’s Local Tap + Kitchen, Crust Pizza Co., and Tewbeleaux’s Sports Bar & Grill all announced today they will be temporarily closing their doors. On Tuesday, Spring Happenings covered the temporary closure of 242 Pub & Grill – Spring, which has since reopened.

Woodson’s Local Tap + Kitchen – 2330 FM 1488, The Woodlands

Woodson’s closed temporarily on Friday, June 19th after an employee at their 1488 location tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked in the restaurant on Saturday, June 13th. The employee started feeling sick towards the end of their shift and was sent home. They say the restaurant will reopen once 100% of the staff have been tested.

Crust Pizza Co. Creekside – 26400 Kuykendahl Road, The Woodlands

Crust Pizza in Creekside closed today after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19. They say that the incident is isolated to the Creekside location and the employee had no symptoms during their last shift on the evening of June, 16th. The restaurant will remain closed until all employees have been tested and the building is disinfected.

Crust Pizza Co. issued the following statement…

“Today we learned that one of our employees at our Creekside location tested positive for COVID-19. This is isolated to the Creekside location and the employee had no symptoms and last worked Tuesday evening. The Creekside location will close effective immediately and remain closed until we can safely reopen. We are currently in the process of getting all other employees from this location tested. Until we receive negative test results from each team member and have the restaurant deep cleaned and disinfected, this location will remain closed. Our teams’ and our guests’ safety have been and will continue to be our top priority. Our other locations are open and will continue to follow the guidance of the Texas Restaurant Association, CDC, and State and Local Government to provide a safe dining experience for our guests and a safe work environment for our teams. We truly appreciate the support we have received from our local communities and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Tewbeleaux’s Sports Bar & Grill – 2907 Rayford Road, Spring

Tewbeleaux’s is closing for a brief time after learning one of their customers tested positive for COVID-19. The establishment closed today, Friday, June 19th but will reopen at 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 20th. They say they have “implemented steps in their emergency response plan to minimize the impact.”