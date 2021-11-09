The Woodlands Mall Will Close On Thanksgiving, Reopen Black Friday Morning

The Woodlands, Texas – The Woodlands Mall has announced that it will be closed on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row. The mall will have regular business hours the day before Thanksgiving and will open the day after, Black Friday, at 9:00AM, two hours earlier than their usual Friday hours.

The stated reason for last year’s closure was the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the mall’s administration is giving a reason more in line with the holiday spirit: spending time with loved ones.

A November 2 post on The Woodlands Mall’s Facebook page stated, “We have made the decision to close The Woodlands Mall on Thanksgiving Day (November 25). We hope this will allow our tenants, shoppers and employees to spend more time with friends, family and loved ones. Black Friday remains a cherished tradition and we look forward to opening our doors at 9am on Friday, November 26 to kick off the holiday shopping season.”

Visit The Woodlands Mall’s website to see their holiday hours and for information on sales before and during Black Friday.