The Woodlands, Texas – A much beloved restaurant is coming to The Woodlands Mall. Shake Shack opened its fifth Greater Houston restaurant as a stand-alone location at The Woodlands Mall over the weekend.

The eatery is located on the southern courtyard of The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Robbins Drive, Suite 3034. This Shake Shack location includes both indoor and outdoor dining areas, along with a walk-up window for to-go orders.

The location at The Woodlands Mall is the first suburban Houston restaurant for the famous brand. It will feature the same iconic menu diners expect from Shake Shack, including cheeseburgers, flat-top Vienna beef hot dots, and hot chicken sandwiches. You can also find sweet treats perfect for the season, like the Candy Can Marshmallow Shake, Christmas Cookie Shake, and Karbach Brewing’s Yule Shoot Your Eye Out Christmas ale. Along with the classic and seasonal favorites, all Houston-area Shake Shack locations serve a Lockhart Link Burger that’s topped off with a link of Kreuz Market jalapeño-cheese sausage.

While they’re known for their burgers and shakes today, Shake Shack actually got its start as a hot dog cart outside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The famed hot dog stand drew long lines of people and today it’s become a brand that’s sweeping the nation. They opened the first Houston-based Shake Shack in 2016 and employees estimate they serve more than 2,000 customers every day.

If you want your Shake Shack but can’t imagine waiting in a long line, try the Shake Shack app or order online.