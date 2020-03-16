The Woodlands, Texas – The Woodlands Mall announced they will be reducing their operating hours in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Effective Monday, March 16th, the mall will operate from 12:00 noon until 7:00 PM every day except for Sunday, when the mall will close at 6:00 PM. The Woodlands Mall urges you to check with individual retailers before visiting as they may implement their own corporate policies for hours of operation or temporary closures.

Additionally, the opening of the Easter Bunny experience has been postponed. If it is canceled completely, the operator of the Easter Bunny experience will refund all reservations.

For more information visit www.thewoodlandsmall.com.