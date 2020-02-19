Connect with us

The Republic Grille Announces New Third Location In Spring

Spring, Texas – The Republic Grille has officially announced expansion plans. Terry McBurney, Founder and Managing Partner of The Republic Grille, has formally announced plans of opening a third restaurant location at 3486 Discovery Creek Blvd., Spring. This will be the first free-standing restaurant as the other two existing locations are located in The Woodlands Panther Creek Shopping Center and West Woodlands Terramont Shopping Center.

The Republic Grille is popularly known for its Texas and Southern fusion cuisine. Each restaurant offers up award-winning Chicken Fried Steak, Southern-style shrimp & grits, pasta dishes, and more. Both locations feature a Hill Country ambiance set in a local community. The restaurants are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and are often rated #1 on Trip Advisor.

For more information visit http://therepublicgrille.com

(281) 719-5895 (Panther Creek)
(281) 789-7119 (West Woodlands)

https://www.facebook.com/therepublicgrilleofthewoodlands/

