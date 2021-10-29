The Light Park To Open November 4 In Hurricane Harbor Parking Lot

Spring, Texas – The Light Park, an annual holiday-themed drive-thru light show, is set to open for the season on Wednesday, November 3. The park is located in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown and will be open every day, rain or shine, through January 2, 2022.

The Light Park weaves through a one-mile-long course in the parking lot and features millions of LED lights with a variety of holiday characters and props. Visitors are encouraged to tune in to a specific radio station that plays holiday music synchronized with the light show and, prior to the show, the comedy of DJ Polar Ice.

The park has pre-holiday pricing up until November 19, with Monday through Thursday tickets starting at $30 and Friday through Sunday starting at $35. Tickets must be purchased in advance and group rates are available for parties with over 25 vehicles. Vehicles over nine feet tall and 25 feet long will not be permitted into the park.

The Light Park also has locations in Katy, Selma, and Grand Prairie. For tickets and more information, visit www.thelightpark.com.