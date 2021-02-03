Spring, Texas – The famous Wunsche Brothers Café and Saloon in Old Town Spring has officially reopened its doors. Six years after a fire forced it to shut down, the restaurant reopened its doors on Monday. Located at 103 Midway St., The Old Town Spring staple underwent years of construction after a fire caused significant damage to the building.

In 2017, the building was sold and purchased by the Kosh family, who have been working diligently to restore the historic landmark. Owner, Casey Kosh, is more formally known for his Amerigo’s Restaurant in The Woodlands and is bringing his restaurant savvy to the Wunsche Brothers Cafe & Saloon.

Keeping with its original menu, the restaurant will continue to serve a variety of American fare which includes burgers, sandwiches, smoked chicken, pulled pork, chicken fried steak, and fried catfish. Beer bread, a Wunsche Brothers staple, will also be making its long-awaited return along with the unique side dishes such as okra and tomatoes, squash casserole, and creamed corn.

The restaurant is now open Monday through Thursday from 11 AM – 9 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11 AM – 10 PM, and Sunday from 11 AM – 8PM.

The History of Wunsche Bro’s Cafe & Saloon:

The Wunsche Bro’s, Charlie & Dell Wunsche, built it as a saloon for the railroad workers from lumber milled from their family’s mill. It remained a saloon & hotel until it was sold to Viola Burke and turned into the famous Spring Café. Through the years, numerous ghost sightings have occurred, usually in Charlie Wunsche’s upstairs bedroom.

A terrible fire broke out in 2015 which destroyed a section which had been added on in the 80’s. Thankfully, the original historic 1902 Saloon building was left intact and only received smoke damage.

We purchased it and decided to restore it back to its glory days. We are so proud to be able to bring back such a local treasure. 30 years ago we opened our first little Italian Restaurant, Amerigo’s Seafood & Pasta in Spring, Texas, in 1989. In 1994 we decided to open a second location in The Woodlands and named it Amerigo’s Grille. We plan to use many of the original Wunsche menu items (such as the beer bread) and the original Saloon will be just like it was in the 1900’s.

We are restoring it back in honor of its heritage. We are excited about bringing lots of fun, music, and wonderful Texas food back to Old Town Spring. Everyone is buzzing about the re-opening of Wunsche Bro’s. And I will tell you a little secret….there will be a bar on the roof! I think that would make the Wunsche Brothers happy