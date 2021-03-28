The Centrum to Reopen on Easter Sunday After Closing for Nearly 4 Years





Spring, Texas – In fall 2017, The Centrum closed its doors due to damages caused by Hurricane Harvey. The Cypress Creek Christian Community Center owns the 23,000 square-foot facility. The Spring community had hosted various church services and events at the large venue for more than 20 years before the 2.5-foot flood that caused the closure 4 years ago.

Funding for the renovation and restoration of The Centrum was aided by a FEMA grant and community fundraiser in May and June last year. The construction will cost a total of $2.7 million. Upon being funded, the facility’s renovation kicked off last August. Initially, church officials aimed to complete the restoration in December 2020, but delays caused by the pandemic have now pushed expectations to May 2021.

Senior Minister Frogge recently announced The Centrum would reopen on April 4, despite construction not being complete. The Cypress County Christian Church will be hosting the congregation for Easter Sunday. Visitors will be expected to follow social distancing protocols and wear face masks.

New and previous guests can expect a variety of improvements. The renovation has upgraded the kitchen, dressing rooms, restrooms, bridal suite, lighting, and sound systems. The Centrum will also have reconfigured seating and a new blue-gray color scheme.

To prevent future damages, church officials invested more than $300,000 of the budget for construction into flood-resistant systems. New watertight doors, sealing walls, and tiles in previously carpeted areas make the facility more resilient to floods. All appliances are now raised more than 3 feet from the ground for further safety if a flood occurs.

Church officials look forward to the reopening of The Centrum and believe the new look and enhanced safety measures will make it a popular venue space. Senior Minister Frogge plans to hold a grand reopening event for the venue in May once construction is complete.

Featured Image Credit: Cypress Creek Christian Community Center