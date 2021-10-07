Texas Renaissance Festival Begins October 9





Todd Mission, Texas – The Texas Renaissance Festival begins this weekend on Saturday, October 9 and will be open every weekend through November. The event takes place at 21778 Farm to Market Road 1774 in Todd Mission and will run from 9:00AM to 8:00PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

The festival spans roughly 60 acres and features eight separate themed villages. The nearly 400 different shops and booths throughout the festival feature international food purveyors, artisans, and craft vendors and a variety of entertainment acts including jugglers, acrobats, clowns, and magicians will be performing on over 20 different stages. The festival is presented in a different theme each weekend that it is open with the first weekend being an Oktoberfest in the style of old Bavaria.

The Texas Renaissance Festival was first held in 1974 in a space a quarter of its current size and with a turnout of 33,000 people. It has run nearly every year since and is now the largest annual Renaissance fair in the United States by attendance, regularly garnering over half a million visitors per year.

