Texas Mattress Makers Open Third Showroom Location in Oak Ridge North





Oak Ridge North, Texas – Texas Mattress Makers opened its third Greater Houston showroom in Oak Ridge North. The newest location opened last fall in early November and is now located at 26746 I-45 N.

Texas Mattress Makers is a family-owned business that has been producing mattresses for the past 26 years. The showroom offers consumers a variety of hand-crafted mattresses and bedding products all at factory prices. The retailer also operates showrooms in Katy and Houston’s Second Ward. Online shopping is also available for both standard and custom orders.

To learn more, visit https://www.texasmattressmakers.com/

26746 I-45 North

Oak Ridge North, TX 77386

832-219-9698