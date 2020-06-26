Spring, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all bars to close and restaurants to reduce their capacity.

In an executive order issued Friday morning, certain businesses and services will be limited as part of the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. According to a press release from Abbott’s office, this order comes as the number of people testing positive for the virus, and the number of hospitalizations increased above 10%, which the Governor previously stated would lead to further preventative action.

The order includes the following:

All bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages are required to close at 12:00 PM today (June 26, 2020). These businesses may remain open for delivery and take-out, including for alcoholic beverages, as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Restaurants may remain open for dine-in service, but at a capacity not to exceed 50% of total listed indoor occupancy, beginning Monday, June 29, 2020.

Rafting and tubing businesses must close.

Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.